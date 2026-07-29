How to Submit a Pension Application Online — Video Instruction

The Pension Fund of Ukraine has published a step-by-step algorithm for applying for a pension through the personal account.

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You can submit a pension application either directly at the service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine or through the Pension Fund of Ukraine’s electronic services web portal. This was reminded by the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

Step-by-step algorithm for applying for a pension through the personal account on the Pension Fund portal:

Authorization. Go to the Pension Fund portal and log in using a QES (qualified electronic signature). Service selection. In the left menu, find the section "Regarding pension provision" and select the item "Pension application". Filling out the form. Fill in all required fields of the electronic form and specify the preferred method of receiving payments (bank account or post office). Uploading documents. Attach color scanned copies of the original documents (passport, tax code, employment record book, diplomas, military ID) in PDF or JPG format. Signing and sending. Check the data, sign the application with your electronic signature, and send it to the Pension Fund. The review status will be displayed in the "My requests" section.

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