Ukrainians imported over 169 thousand cars in half a year: which cars are chosen most often

It has become known which type of engine Ukrainians choose most often.

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Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainians have imported over 169 thousand passenger cars with a total value of almost 96.6 billion UAH. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

It is noted that used cars accounted for over 70% of the total imports, providing customs payments to the state budget amounting to 17.7 billion UAH, while new cars contributed 14.4 billion UAH.

The type of fuel chosen by Ukrainian consumers reflects both stable preferences and gradual changes in trends. Thus, gasoline cars remain the most popular — their share is over half (54.5%) of all imported vehicles. In second place are diesel cars (20.3%), which not only significantly outnumber electric cars (13%) but also surpass hybrids (12.1%).

The most expensive among imported cars are hybrids, with the average cost of one such car being almost $27 thousand. At the same time, the cost of a diesel car is $16 thousand, electric — over $10 thousand, and gasoline — $9 thousand.

Meanwhile, gasoline cars provided the largest budget revenues — over 14.6 billion UAH, diesel — 8.4 billion UAH, hybrids — 7.1 billion UAH, and electric — 2 billion UAH. Overall, customs revenues from passenger car imports amounted to 32.1 billion UAH over six months.

Since the beginning of 2026, cars have been imported from over 50 countries, but the undisputed leaders are:

USA — 73.2 thousand (43% of the total number of imported cars);

Germany — 17.3 thousand (10%);

Poland — 14.6 thousand (9%).

In total, almost 105.1 thousand cars were imported from these countries, which is 62% of the total number.

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