In Kyiv, the movement of some trolleybuses will change for two days: which routes will be canceled and what will replace them

In Kyiv on July 29 and 30, the routes of trolleybuses No. 12 and No. 45 will be changed.

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Due to road works taking place on July 29 and 30, from 8:00 to 19:00 trolleybuses No. 12 will operate on a changed route. They will run from the Railway Station "Central" to the Cybernetic Center. For passenger convenience, this temporary route will be numbered No. 12-A.

At the same time, the movement of trolleybuses No. 45 will be completely closed during the works.

To ensure passenger transportation, a temporary bus route No. 45-TR will be organized between the metro stations "Vasylkivska" and "Exhibition Center," following the direction of trolleybus route No. 45.

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