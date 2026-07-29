In Kyiv, the movement of some trolleybuses will change for two days: which routes will be canceled and what will replace them
Due to road works taking place on July 29 and 30, from 8:00 to 19:00 trolleybuses No. 12 will operate on a changed route. They will run from the Railway Station "Central" to the Cybernetic Center. For passenger convenience, this temporary route will be numbered No. 12-A.
At the same time, the movement of trolleybuses No. 45 will be completely closed during the works.
To ensure passenger transportation, a temporary bus route No. 45-TR will be organized between the metro stations "Vasylkivska" and "Exhibition Center," following the direction of trolleybus route No. 45.
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