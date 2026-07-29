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In six months, 58 judges were subjected to disciplinary action — 20 of them received dismissal submissions

07:00, 29 July 2026
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The High Council of Justice made 57 disciplinary decisions regarding judges in six months.
In six months, 58 judges were subjected to disciplinary action — 20 of them received dismissal submissions
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During January – June 2026, the High Council of Justice, based on the results of disciplinary case reviews, made 57 decisions to impose disciplinary liability on 58 judges.

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Among the disciplinary sanctions applied to judges were:

  • warnings – for 26 judges;
  • reprimands with deprivation of the right to receive salary supplements for one month – for 7 judges;
  • severe reprimands with deprivation of the right to receive salary supplements for three months – for 4 judges;
  • submission for temporary (from one to six months) suspension from judicial duties – for 1 judge;

Additionally, dismissal submissions were applied to 20 judges.

It should be noted that in six months the High Council of Justice also submitted proposals for the appointment of 93 judges, while dismissing 105 judges.

From January to June 2026, the High Council of Justice made decisions to submit to the President of Ukraine proposals for the appointment of 93 candidates for judicial positions.

According to the High Council of Justice:

  • 13 judges for appointment to local general courts;
  • 1 judge to a local administrative court;
  • 1 judge to a local commercial court;
  • 59 judges to appellate general courts;
  • 12 judges to appellate commercial courts;
  • 7 judges to appellate administrative courts.

At the same time, during the same period, the High Council of Justice made decisions to dismiss 105 judges.

The majority of dismissals in the first half of 2026 were due to judges’ retirement.

Specifically, 89 judges were dismissed under general circumstances, including:

  • 86 judges due to submission of retirement applications;
  • 3 judges due to submission of resignation applications.

Another 16 judges were dismissed by the High Council of Justice under special circumstances.

14 judges were dismissed for committing a significant disciplinary offense.

Two more judges were dismissed following submissions with recommendations from the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine.

There remains a significant staffing shortage in the courts

Despite the appointment of new judges, the problem of staff shortages in the judicial system remains systemic.

In the 2025 Annual Report, the High Council of Justice noted that the shortage of judges has escalated into a crisis, with a significant number of judges working at the limit of their capacity, complicating the provision of timely and quality justice.

According to the High Council of Justice, as of the end of 2025:

  • there were 758 courts in Ukraine, of which 582 were actively administering justice;
  • the maximum authorized number of judicial positions was 6600;
  • 4346 judges were actually working in courts that continued to administer justice;
  • 2254 judicial positions remained vacant.

The largest number of vacancies were in:

  • local courts – 1400 positions;
  • appellate courts – 725 positions.

The High Council of Justice also noted that in 20 local general courts, justice is administered by only one judge with full authority.

The Council of Judges of Ukraine also reported that during 2025 the staffing situation in courts worsened in almost all regions. The cause was further reduction in the number of judges due to dismissals on various grounds, partially offset by the start of work of newly appointed judges. Despite the war, the workload on courts continues to increase, and the number of cases is growing in all jurisdictions.

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