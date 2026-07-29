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Work up to 18 years old: under what conditions minors receive full salary

06:48, 29 July 2026
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Although minors work fewer hours, they receive a salary like adults for the full working time.
Work up to 18 years old: under what conditions minors receive full salary
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Minor employees in Ukraine have the right to receive payment at the level of adults, even despite the reduced working hours. Such guarantees are provided by labor legislation, reminded the State Labor Service of Ukraine.

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According to Article 187 of the Labor Code of Ukraine (LCU), persons aged 14 to 18 in labor relations are equated in rights to adult employees. At the same time, they enjoy additional benefits in the field of labor protection, working hours, vacations, and other working conditions.

According to Article 194 of the LCU, wages for employees under 18 years old with reduced working hours are paid at the same rate as employees of the corresponding category working full working hours.

If an employee is paid by the piece-rate system, payment is made at the same piece rates as for adult employees. In addition, the employer must pay the difference between the reduced and full working hours.

Separate rules apply to students of general secondary, vocational-technical, and pre-higher education institutions who work during their free time from studies. According to part two of Article 194 of the LCU, their work is paid proportionally to the time worked or depending on output. Employers may also establish additional payments to such employees at their own expense.

The State Labor Service emphasizes that the reduced working hours for minors is not a reason to reduce the level of pay if it concerns employees working under an employment contract under the conditions defined by law. The main guarantees are enshrined in Articles 51, 187, and 194 of the Labor Code of Ukraine.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the legislation provides special working conditions for minor employees—from restrictions on working hours to prohibitions on performing dangerous work.

Minors can work, but special guarantees and restrictions are established for them. The main rules regarding employment, working hours, pay, vacations, and dismissal are explained in materials about the specifics of minor labor.

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