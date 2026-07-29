Not only by the window: which seats on the plane are best to choose

A window seat is ideal for those who like to sleep during the flight.

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Choosing a seat on the plane can significantly affect comfort during the trip. An experienced flight attendant advises paying attention not only to the location by the window or aisle but also to the part of the cabin where the seat is located.

According to the words of the expert, the best option for most passengers is seats in front of the wing — approximately in the first third of the plane. This area is usually quieter and allows faster disembarkation after landing. In addition, turbulence is less felt here, which is especially important for people who do not tolerate flying well.

The choice between a window seat and an aisle seat depends on personal needs. Passengers who plan to sleep during the flight are recommended to book a window seat. It allows leaning against the plane’s wall and not getting up every time neighbors go into the aisle.

Those who often get up, like to stretch, or do not want to disturb other passengers will prefer an aisle seat. It also provides quicker access to the exit and restroom.

The expert paid special attention to seats near emergency exits. They have increased legroom, but not everyone can sit there. Passengers in these seats must be ready to assist the crew in an emergency if needed.

That is why people traveling with small children, those with limited mobility, medical contraindications, or who cannot follow the crew’s necessary instructions may be relocated to other seats.

As previously written by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", when planning a vacation or tourist trip, it is worth not only choosing a route but also carefully familiarizing yourself with the terms of tourist services. This was emphasized by the State Consumer Service, reminding that consumers have the right to safe and quality services, as well as to receive reliable information about them.