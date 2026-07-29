Using a Smartphone While Charging: Does It Shorten Battery Life?

The only real threat to a lithium-ion battery at this moment is overheating caused by critical loads.

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Many users still believe that using a smartphone while charging accelerates battery wear. However, experts assure that this is a common myth. In fact, modern smartphones can be safely used even when connected to the power grid.

According to experts, when using a phone while charging, energy is simultaneously spent on operating the device and replenishing the battery charge. Because of this, the charging process may take longer, but in itself, it does not harm the battery.

The greatest danger to lithium-ion batteries is not using the smartphone while charging, but overheating. This can occur during prolonged gaming, video editing, or other resource-intensive tasks. At the same time, modern smartphones are equipped with protection systems that monitor temperature and minimize the risk of battery damage.

Additionally, many new models feature bypass charging technology. It allows power to be supplied directly to the smartphone components, bypassing the battery. This helps reduce device heating, maintain high performance under load, and decrease battery wear.

Experts note that to extend battery life, it is much more important to avoid smartphone overheating and use quality chargers than to refrain from using the phone while charging.

As previously written by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", many smartphone owners still do not know whether it is okay to charge their phone several times a day or if they need to wait for the battery to fully discharge. There are many myths around this topic that have remained from the era of old mobile phones. In reality, modern lithium-ion batteries operate on different principles, so the correct charging regimen can significantly extend their service life.