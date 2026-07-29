The Meeting of Judges of the Commercial Cassation Court of the Supreme Court Re-elected Judges to the Supreme Court Grand Chamber and Determined the Composition of the United Chamber

The Commercial Cassation Court of the Supreme Court appointed representatives to the Grand Chamber and the United Chamber.

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The meeting of judges of the Commercial Cassation Court within the Supreme Court, by secret ballot, made a decision regarding the representation of judges of the Commercial Cassation Court in the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court and the united chamber of the Commercial Cassation Court.

Judge Oleksandr Banasko was re-elected for a second term to the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court starting August 22, 2026.

A judge of the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court is elected for a term of three years and may hold this position for no more than two consecutive terms.

Oleksandr Banasko was elected to the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court from August 22, 2023, by the decision of the meeting of judges of the Commercial Cassation Court within the Supreme Court dated August 21, 2023.

Additionally, the meeting of judges elected Yurii Vlasov to the united chamber of the Commercial Cassation Court within the Supreme Court starting August 15, 2026. Also, Vyacheslav Pieskov was re-elected for a second term to the united chamber starting August 22, 2026, due to the expiration of his term of office.

The meeting of judges of the Commercial Cassation Court within the Supreme Court was attended by the Head of the Supreme Court, Stanislav Kravchenko. During his speech, he informed the judges about current issues of the judicial system’s activity, noted stable performance indicators of the Supreme Court based on the results of the first half of 2026, and thanked the judges of commercial jurisdiction for their high professionalism, integrity, and active participation in the Supreme Court’s activities.

The Head of the Supreme Court also addressed a number of organizational issues related to ensuring the effective operation of the court.

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