To apply the benefit, the employee must provide the employer with a document confirming the relevant status.

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The State Labor Service of Ukraine explained how sick leave is paid to persons with disabilities due to war and combatants.

For combatants and persons with disabilities due to war, temporary disability benefits (sick leave) are paid at 100% of the average salary.

To apply this benefit, the employee must provide the employer with a document confirming the relevant status (combatant ID or disability certificate due to war).

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