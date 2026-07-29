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Car Horn: When It Can Be Used According to Traffic Rules

10:19, 29 July 2026
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The use of the car horn is regulated by the Traffic Rules, which provide only a few grounds for its application.
Car Horn: When It Can Be Used According to Traffic Rules
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Many drivers use the car horn almost daily, but not everyone knows that the Traffic Rules allow its use only in certain cases. Using the horn without legal grounds may contradict the requirements of the Traffic Rules, even if such practice seems common.

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When drivers are allowed to use the car horn: what the Traffic Rules say

Many motorists use the horn to attract the attention of other road users. For example, when the car ahead is moving too slowly or the driver does not start moving after the green traffic light turns on.

However, the Traffic Rules clearly define the cases when the use of the horn is permitted.

According to clauses 9.5 and 9.6 of the Traffic Rules, the horn may be used only in two situations:

  • to prevent a road traffic accident;
  • outside populated areas — to warn other drivers of the intention to overtake.

In other cases, the Rules do not provide for the use of the horn.

If the car ahead is moving slowly, this alone does not give the right to honk. Likewise, the Traffic Rules do not contain a separate provision allowing the use of the horn solely to remind the driver to start moving after the green light turns on.

At the same time, in practice, a short honk in such situations is quite common, as it often helps quickly attract the driver’s attention and avoid delays in traffic. However, there is no direct provision in the Traffic Rules that permits this.

The use of the horn is unquestionably allowed when there is a real danger of an accident. For example, if another driver begins to change lanes into your lane without noticing your vehicle, or if another collision threat arises. In such cases, the horn helps warn of danger and can prevent an accident.

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