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Deferment for 8 thousand dollars: doctors in Kharkiv suspected of illegal scheme

12:38, 29 July 2026
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Doctors provided the production of medical conclusions with fake diagnoses, based on which electronic referrals to the regional medical center were issued.
Deferment for 8 thousand dollars: doctors in Kharkiv suspected of illegal scheme
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In Kharkiv, law enforcement officers uncovered an organized group that, according to the investigation, helped conscripts illegally obtain disability status to receive deferment from mobilization for money. According to the investigation, two doctors, medical institution employees, and a civilian intermediary were involved in the scheme.

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As reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the organizers of the scheme were a neurologist, head of the therapeutic department, a driver, a computer operator of the regional healthcare institution, and a civilian accomplice.

According to the investigation, intermediaries searched for conscripts who had no legal grounds for obtaining disability and offered them the corresponding documents for a fee. According to law enforcement, doctors prepared medical conclusions with fictitious diagnoses, based on which electronic referrals to the regional medical center were issued.

Subsequently, the computer operator registered the documents in the electronic system and sent them for review by the expert team assessing the person’s daily functioning. Based on the review results, men were assigned a disability group, which allowed them to receive deferment from mobilization.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the cost of such "services" ranged from 5 to 8 thousand US dollars.

All five participants in the scheme were detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. During sanctioned searches, law enforcement seized over 243 thousand US dollars, over 50 thousand euros, about 750 thousand hryvnias, and 700 British pounds. According to the investigation, the total amount of seized funds exceeds 14.3 million hryvnias.

All suspects were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy.

Four suspects have already been assigned preventive measures in the form of detention without the right to bail. Investigators are identifying other possible participants in the scheme and persons who may have used the illegal services.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor’s Office submitted an indictment to the court against a lawyer and the director of a regional branch of a private college. They are suspected of organizing a scheme with fictitious employment of a conscript to obtain deferment from mobilization.

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