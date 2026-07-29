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TRC issued nearly UAH 17 million in fines to businesses for transport reports

12:07, 29 July 2026
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During the full-scale war, businesses paid UAH 16.64 million — which is 83% of the assessed fines for transport reports.
TRC issued nearly UAH 17 million in fines to businesses for transport reports
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  1. TRC issued businesses fines exceeding UAH 16 million for reports on transport on their balance sheets

Ukrainian enterprises are required twice a year — by June 20 and December 20 — to submit information about the transport on their balance sheets to the territorial recruitment and social support centers. Failure to submit such reports or missing deadlines threatens officials with fines.

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Even without vehicles, a "zero" report is required. For failure to submit or late submission, officials face fines ranging from UAH 34,000 to UAH 59,500.

According to Opendatabot, since 2014, 1,047 companies have received rulings for not submitting such reports. The regulation has been in effect since 2014. At the same time, 87% of all sanctions fall on the period after the start of the full-scale war. During this time, rulings were issued against 916 officials — accountants or directors responsible for the reports.

Before the full-scale war, TRC issued on average about 20 rulings per year. In 2022, their number increased by 1.5 times, and in 2023 — almost 6 times.

In the first five months of 2026, 263 rulings were issued — almost as many as in the entire year of 2025 (278).

For violations, businesses must pay up to UAH 7 million to the budget. Currently, 94% of this amount has already been paid or collected.

Overall, during the full-scale war, businesses paid UAH 16.64 million — which is 83% of the assessed fines.

For comparison

In the previous eight years, UAH 253.3 thousand was assessed, of which UAH 189.7 thousand was paid or collected. The repayment rate is usually high — except for 2025, when only 72% of the assessed amount was collected. As analysts note, before the full-scale war, 75% of such fines were collected.

Until 2022, responsibility was effectively applied only in 4 regions. At that time, 95% of rulings were in Poltava region — 124 cases. Isolated rulings were also issued in Kharkiv (4), Odesa (2), and Kyiv (1).

After the start of the full-scale war, the most rulings were issued:

  • in Kyiv region — 173;
  • in Cherkasy region — 163;
  • in Volyn region — 89;
  • in Kyiv — 81.

They account for 55% of all rulings during the full-scale war period.

At the same time, no rulings have been issued in Chernihiv and Sumy regions since 2014. Only one case was recorded in Chernivtsi and Luhansk regions.

Not every ruling ends with a fine. If an official proves valid reasons for not submitting the report — for example, due to illness, business trip, caring for a person with a disability, or other circumstances — penalties may not be applied.

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