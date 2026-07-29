State Death Registration: Where to Apply, Required Documents, and Processing Timeframes

Ukrainians were reminded how state death registration is conducted, who can apply to the Civil Registry Office, and which documents are needed to obtain a death certificate.

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State death registration is a mandatory procedure that officially confirms the fact of a person’s death and allows obtaining a death certificate, arranging burial assistance, inheritance, and other legally significant documents. Death can be registered at Civil Registry Offices, Administrative Service Centers, certain local government bodies, and in case of death abroad — at Ukrainian diplomatic missions.

The procedure for state registration is determined by the Civil Code of Ukraine, the Law "On State Registration of Civil Status Acts," and the Rules for State Registration of Civil Status Acts.

After registration, the applicant is issued a death certificate and an extract from the State Register of Civil Status Acts of Citizens, which is necessary, among other things, to receive burial assistance.

During martial law, death can be registered at any Civil Registry Office regardless of the place of residence or place of death.

What documents are required for state death registration

The Ministry of Justice notes that the basis for state death registration is documents of the established form issued by healthcare institutions or forensic medical establishments (medical death certificate, paramedic certificate, perinatal death certificate), as well as court decisions declaring a person deceased or establishing the fact of death.

State death registration is carried out upon application by relatives of the deceased, representatives of guardianship and custody authorities, employees of housing and maintenance organizations, administration of the healthcare institution where the death occurred, and other persons.

The person applying for state death registration must present a passport or passport document. The absence of such a document is not grounds for refusal of state death registration.

Deadlines for submitting a death registration application

An application for state death registration must be submitted no later than three days from the date of death or discovery of the body, and in case of inability to obtain a medical death certificate or paramedic death certificate — no later than five days.

If the application for state death registration is received after one year from the date of death, registration is carried out upon application by any person after verifying the existence of state death registration at the place of death, last residence of the deceased, place of burial or discovery of the body, or according to data from the State Register of Civil Status Acts of Citizens.

In cases of death of persons repressed by decisions of non-judicial or judicial bodies, registration is carried out based on notification from the state archive or the Security Service of Ukraine. If death occurred en route (on a ship, train, airplane, etc.), it can be registered at the nearest Civil Registry Office.

In case of death of Ukrainian citizens abroad, registration is conducted at consular institutions or diplomatic missions of Ukraine, as well as competent authorities of the country of residence.

State death registration of foreigners and stateless persons is carried out on general grounds in accordance with Ukrainian legislation. The Civil Registry Office informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine about the fact of state death registration of a foreigner.

Persons entitled or obliged to submit an application for recognition of inheritance as ownerless have the right to receive free information from the State Register of Civil Status Acts of Citizens about state death registration of citizens.

How to register a death if it occurred in temporarily occupied territory

A special procedure is provided for registration of death based on a court decision. If death occurred in temporarily occupied territory, the fact of death must be established by court order. If the court establishes the fact of death of a person in temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, a copy of the decision is sent to the Civil Registry Office at the place where the decision was made, and registration is carried out without any person’s application. Upon establishing the fact of death, the death certificate is issued to the applicant upon their request. Such cases are considered by courts promptly, and no court fee is charged for their submission, ensuring quick receipt of the decision.

Death registration ensures the realization of rights to inheritance, receipt of social assistance, and execution of other legal actions related to the fact of a person’s death. For citizens' convenience, an electronic service is also available — obtaining an extract about death in the "Diia" app, which allows quick confirmation of the fact of state death registration without additional requests.

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