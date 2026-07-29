Judge of Zastavna District Court Yaroslav Strilets Suspended from Work

Judge Yaroslav Strilets has been temporarily suspended from administering justice based on the decision of the Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice.

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The High Council of Justice has suspended Judge Yaroslav Stepanovych Strilets of the Zastavna District Court of Chernivtsi region from administering justice based on the decision of the Second Disciplinary Chamber.

The decision to bring the judge to disciplinary responsibility and to apply a disciplinary sanction in the form of a submission for dismissal from office was made by the Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice on July 29.

The suspension from administering justice is effective until the High Council of Justice makes a decision on dismissal from office or cancels the decision of the Disciplinary Chamber.

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