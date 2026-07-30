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The Disciplinary Panel of the High Council of Justice decided to dismiss judge Yaroslav Strilets due to a series of rulings on "independent upbringing" of children by men

07:30, 30 July 2026
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The judge of the Zastavna District Court was subjected to disciplinary action in the form of a submission for dismissal from office.
The Disciplinary Panel of the High Council of Justice decided to dismiss judge Yaroslav Strilets due to a series of rulings on "independent upbringing" of children by men
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The Second Disciplinary Panel of the High Council of Justice considered the disciplinary case against Yaroslav Strilets, a judge of the Zastavna District Court of Chernivtsi region.

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The basis for the disciplinary proceedings was a complaint by A. Borysenko.

Circumstances of the case

The complainant noted that from 2022 to 2025, numerous cases concerning the establishment of the fact of independent upbringing and maintenance of a child by the father were under the judge’s consideration — both with and without depriving the mother of parental rights. The complaint referenced 97 court decisions of this category.

According to the complainant, during the consideration of the cases, the judge committed systemic violations: in several instances, he did not involve the guardianship and custody authority or inadequately assessed its conclusions; did not take explanations from the children; made decisions without inspection reports of living conditions; considered cases in shortened terms without ensuring the participation of the parties and the right to submit responses; considered claims regarding the determination of the child’s place of residence in the absence of a dispute between the parents; established the fact of independent upbringing and deprived the mother of parental rights solely based on the recognition of the claim; combined such claims with divorce petitions; did not take into account possible abuse of procedural rights (in particular, submitting several identical applications) and the probable fictitiousness of the claims.

The complainant believes that these actions caused negative consequences: evasion of mobilization by more than 90 conscripts, probable departure abroad of potentially conscripted citizens, violation of children’s rights to ensure their best interests and preservation of a full family, as well as undermining the authority of the judiciary. In her opinion, such decisions are perceived by society as a result of "agreements" between conscripted fathers and the court.

Decision of the Disciplinary Body

The Second Disciplinary Panel of the High Council of Justice concluded that the mass nature of the decisions and the public resonance around such cases could harm not only the professional reputation of the specific judge but also undermine trust in the judiciary in general — especially regarding ensuring the principles of fairness and equality of citizens before the law in fulfilling constitutional duties.

Considering the number of cases reviewed and the uniformity of gross procedural violations committed in them, the panel recognized their systemic nature as something that cannot be regarded as accidental or formal.

After hearing disciplinary inspector Olga Yarysh and the judge’s representative Rostyslav Kravets, the Second Disciplinary Panel decided to hold Yaroslav Strilets disciplinarily liable and apply the most severe sanction — a submission for the judge’s dismissal from office.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the High Council of Justice identified violations in a series of decisions regarding the determination of children’s place of residence with the father.

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