A teacher was on sick leave with full pay for 17 years — she is suing for the right to continue receiving payments

After 17 years of paid sick leave, the authorities decided to retire the teacher, but she is challenging this decision.

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In Germany, a high-profile case is gaining momentum involving a 62-year-old teacher who has been on long-term sick leave since 2009 but has been receiving full salary as a civil servant all this time. After a decision was made to forcibly retire her, the woman turned to the court, while the prosecutor’s office is simultaneously investigating possible fraud.

17 years on sick leave with full pay

The 62-year-old teacher, who recently worked at a vocational college in the city of Wesel, has been on sick leave since 2009. According to WDR and Der Spiegel, she submitted medical certificates for many years citing psychological disorder as the reason for incapacity.

Despite her long absence from work, she continued to receive full salary as a civil servant. According to German media, no official medical examination to verify her ability to work was scheduled for a long time.

Only this year did a public health service doctor conclude that the woman is not expected to return to teaching within the next six months.

Why the teacher is being retired

At the end of May, the Düsseldorf district government decided to forcibly retire the teacher.

This decision means that instead of full salary, she will receive only a pension, so the woman filed a lawsuit with the Düsseldorf Administrative Court. The court confirmed that the lawsuit has already been received.

Until the court makes a decision, the woman will be paid an amount equivalent to the pension. According to the district government, funds exceeding her pension payments are currently withheld. If the court satisfies the claim, these amounts will be paid to her retroactively.

The prosecutor’s office is investigating possible fraud

At the same time, law enforcement agencies are handling the case. The Duisburg prosecutor’s office is investigating on suspicion of commercial fraud.

The investigation is checking information that the woman may have unjustifiably claimed incapacity for work for at least some time while simultaneously working as an alternative health practitioner (Heilpraktiker) during her sick leave.

In March, law enforcement conducted a search of her home and seized documents and digital media. According to Der Spiegel, materials that may have evidentiary value were found during the investigation and are currently being analyzed.

The investigation covers the last four years, as possible offenses committed earlier may already be subject to statutes of limitations.

An official is also under scrutiny

Disciplinary proceedings have been opened not only against the teacher herself but also against an employee of the Düsseldorf district government.

He is accused of failing to initiate a proper review of the possible persistent incapacity of the civil servant for many years.

The case has sparked debate across Germany

As Euronews notes, this story has caused widespread public resonance and has become a reason for a nationwide discussion about the effectiveness of control over civil servants who have been on long-term sick leave for years.

Last year, the Minister of Education of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Dorothee Feller, called this situation "unacceptable" and "incomprehensible in its scale."

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