Buying grains or sugar by weight — what the seller is required to inform the buyer by law

Buyers have the right to know not only the price of the product but also its origin, expiration date, and storage conditions before purchase.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Buyers have the right to receive complete information about food products before placing them in their basket. This rule applies not only to goods in factory packaging but also to products sold by weight or packaged directly in the store at the buyer’s request. Legislation obliges sellers to provide such information and sets requirements for the storage conditions and quality of bulk products.

What information the store is required to provide to the buyer

The Law of Ukraine "On Information for Consumers Regarding Food Products" stipulates that every consumer has the right to familiarize themselves with mandatory information about a food product before purchasing it.

If the product is sold in individual packaging, all necessary information must be indicated on the label.

At the same time, certain products are often sold without factory packaging or packaged directly in the store at the buyer’s request. This applies, in particular, to grains, sugar, pasta, flour, and other bulk products.

In such cases, the market operator is obliged, upon the buyer’s request, to provide information about:

the name of the food product;

the minimum shelf life or "use by" date;

special storage and/or usage conditions (if necessary);

the name and address of the market operator responsible for the product information;

the country or place of origin of the product.

How bulk products should be stored in the store

Retail trade rules for food products establish requirements for the storage of grains, flour, and other bulk goods.

Such products must be reliably protected from atmospheric precipitation and any external influence. At the same time, current rules do not allow their sale in open containers.

What to pay attention to before buying

When choosing grains, flour, sugar, starch, and other bulk products, it is worth assessing their appearance.

A quality product should be:

dry;

free of lumps;

uniform in color;

with characteristic shine and taste.

Pasta, in turn, should:

have the correct shape;

be uniform in color;

have no cracks or crumbs;

have a smooth or slightly rough surface.

What to do if you have doubts about the quality of the product

Experts from the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection advise carefully inspecting the product before purchase. If necessary, the buyer can contact the store administration and ask to provide accompanying documents for the product for review.

If the appearance, smell, or other signs of the product raise doubts about its quality or safety, it is recommended to refrain from purchasing. This will help avoid health risks.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.