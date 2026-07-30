Travel will become more expensive: some airlines have introduced new rules regarding seats on the plane

The new policy is effective from July 1, 2026, and applies to economy class as well as premium economy on long-haul flights.

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Passengers on long-haul flights of Lufthansa Group airlines have been warned about changes to seat selection rules. From now on, changing the seat automatically assigned during check-in will require an additional payment.

These new rules apply to all major airlines of the group — Lufthansa Group, including Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Swiss International Air Lines, Brussels Airlines, and Discover Airlines.

According to The Sun, the new policy takes effect on July 1, 2026, and concerns economy and premium economy passengers on long-haul flights. If during online check-in the system automatically assigns a seat, and the passenger wants to change it, they will have to pay for this service.

There is no fixed price for the service. The cost depends on the route, departure airport, and booking time. The passenger will see the final amount only during online check-in.

According to Travel Mole, on some intercontinental flights of Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, and Brussels Airlines, changing a standard economy seat will cost approximately between 25 and 45 euros.

Lufthansa Group explained that the new system aims to make fares more transparent. According to company representatives, passengers should only pay for additional services they want to use.

At the same time, the company noted that they will continue to try to seat families together without extra charge, if possible.

The new rules will not apply to passengers with flexible fares, as well as certain categories of loyalty program members.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", when planning a vacation or tourist trip, it is important not only to choose a route but also to carefully familiarize yourself with the terms of tourist services. This was emphasized by the State Consumer Service, reminding that consumers have the right to safe and quality services, as well as to receive reliable information about them.