Dubai, New York, and Amsterdam in the Top: Which Cities in the World Use Artificial Intelligence Best

The index evaluates each city based on five parameters.

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The consulting company Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has published the first global smart cities index, which assessed 61 of the world’s largest cities on the efficiency of using artificial intelligence and digital technologies to improve the quality of life for residents.

During the evaluation, experts considered five key indicators: results for residents, development strategy, level of technology implementation, effectiveness of urban plan execution, as well as additional factors — funding, availability of talented specialists, and digital infrastructure.

According to the authors of the study, cities were evaluated based on criteria such as residents' satisfaction with digital services created by city administrations and the level of daily use of artificial intelligence tools.

According to the ranking results, London took first place. The city received the highest scores for indicators that directly affect residents' lives — quality of services, comfort, and economic opportunities.

The top five also included Dubai, New York, Washington, and Amsterdam.

BCG noted that active implementation of artificial intelligence is not limited to traditional technology centers. The highest level of resident interest in using generative AI was demonstrated by cities in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

Top 20 smartest cities in the world in 2026 according to BCG:

London Dubai New York Washington Amsterdam Berlin San Francisco Shanghai Beijing Seoul Singapore Vienna Copenhagen Shenzhen Boston Los Angeles Stockholm Zurich Munich Abu Dhabi

According to BCG, the future of urban development will increasingly depend on cities' ability to effectively integrate artificial intelligence, digital services, and modern infrastructure into the daily lives of citizens.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", when planning a vacation or tourist trip, it is important not only to choose a route but also to carefully familiarize yourself with the terms of tourist services. The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection emphasized that consumers have the right to safe and quality services as well as to receive reliable information about them.