  1. In the World

Dubai, New York, and Amsterdam in the Top: Which Cities in the World Use Artificial Intelligence Best

08:17, 30 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The index evaluates each city based on five parameters.
Dubai, New York, and Amsterdam in the Top: Which Cities in the World Use Artificial Intelligence Best
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The consulting company Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has published the first global smart cities index, which assessed 61 of the world’s largest cities on the efficiency of using artificial intelligence and digital technologies to improve the quality of life for residents.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

During the evaluation, experts considered five key indicators: results for residents, development strategy, level of technology implementation, effectiveness of urban plan execution, as well as additional factors — funding, availability of talented specialists, and digital infrastructure.

According to the authors of the study, cities were evaluated based on criteria such as residents' satisfaction with digital services created by city administrations and the level of daily use of artificial intelligence tools.

According to the ranking results, London took first place. The city received the highest scores for indicators that directly affect residents' lives — quality of services, comfort, and economic opportunities.

The top five also included Dubai, New York, Washington, and Amsterdam.

BCG noted that active implementation of artificial intelligence is not limited to traditional technology centers. The highest level of resident interest in using generative AI was demonstrated by cities in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

Top 20 smartest cities in the world in 2026 according to BCG:

  1. London
  2. Dubai
  3. New York
  4. Washington
  5. Amsterdam
  6. Berlin
  7. San Francisco
  8. Shanghai
  9. Beijing
  10. Seoul
  11. Singapore
  12. Vienna
  13. Copenhagen
  14. Shenzhen
  15. Boston
  16. Los Angeles
  17. Stockholm
  18. Zurich
  19. Munich
  20. Abu Dhabi

According to BCG, the future of urban development will increasingly depend on cities' ability to effectively integrate artificial intelligence, digital services, and modern infrastructure into the daily lives of citizens.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", when planning a vacation or tourist trip, it is important not only to choose a route but also to carefully familiarize yourself with the terms of tourist services. The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection emphasized that consumers have the right to safe and quality services as well as to receive reliable information about them.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

From October 1, they want to stop mobilizing men over 50 years old and gradually release them from service

From October 1, they want to stop mobilizing men over 50 years old and gradually release them from service

11:31, 29 July 2026
The Military Medical Commission Recognized a Serviceman with Psoriasis as Fit for Service: What the Court Said

The Military Medical Commission Recognized a Serviceman with Psoriasis as Fit for Service: What the Court Said

17:30, 29 July 2026
The Supreme Court clarified the rules for considering applications for review of court decisions based on newly discovered circumstances

The Supreme Court clarified the rules for considering applications for review of court decisions based on newly discovered circumstances

12:23, 29 July 2026
The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center did not visit the mother of a serviceman with a Group I disability who requires constant care, but refused him discharge – what the court decided

The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center did not visit the mother of a serviceman with a Group I disability who requires constant care, but refused him discharge – what the court decided

17:47, 28 July 2026
Monetary allowance of a missing serviceman cannot be considered as income for alimony — Supreme Court

Monetary allowance of a missing serviceman cannot be considered as income for alimony — Supreme Court

12:53, 29 July 2026
Parents of the deceased SBU officer signed a refusal of 15 million UAH, then sued the daughter-in-law: how it ended

Parents of the deceased SBU officer signed a refusal of 15 million UAH, then sued the daughter-in-law: how it ended

07:23, 30 July 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

When to go to court if a neighbor has unlawfully changed the boundary of the plot and "encroached" on your territory

Unlawful seizure of even a few meters of someone else's land plot can result in a fine for the offender, a court dispute, and an obligation to restore the legal boundaries of land use.

Closing a Business Does Not Always Mean Ending All Settlements with the Tax Service: Why the State Tax Service Continues to Accrue Taxes

Tax accruals after closing a sole proprietorship: what entrepreneurs need to know and when they can appeal the State Tax Service's decision.

The bank cannot simply recognize a client as high-risk and close their accounts: The Supreme Court on the obligations of financial institutions

A mere reference to an "unacceptably high risk" is not enough — the bank must prove the legality of such a decision with proper evidence.

Military personnel should be paid up to 100 thousand additional rewards during PTSD treatment: how to prove the connection with the defense of the Fatherland

Does a serviceman have the right to additional remuneration during PTSD treatment: the decisive factor is not the name of the medical diagnosis, but the established connection by the Military Medical Commission with the injury received during the defense of the Fatherland.

In Zaporizhzhia, the accused attacked a court security officer because he confused him with a judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court

The High Council of Justice appealed to the Office of the Prosecutor General regarding the attack on a court security officer who was mistaken for a judge.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]