Donald Tusk: Everything Indicates That a Russian Kh-101 Missile Fell in Poland
As is known, an unknown object fell in Poland during the Russian attack on Ukraine — a crater was formed. Later, the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha reported that last night a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile flew over Polish territory during Russia’s large-scale strike on Ukraine.
The head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk, during a meeting in the Lublin Voivodeship regarding the incident, stated that currently everything indicates that last night a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile fell in the Lublin Voivodeship of Poland.
Tusk emphasized that during the massive missile attack on Ukraine by Russia, a serious incident occurred in Poland: the missile fell in the village of Tarnów-Colony.
"We were ready to shoot down the missile if it had continued its flight. Everything indicates that it was a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile," the Polish Prime Minister’s office quotes Tusk.
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