  1. Judicial Practice

College Director in Chernihiv Employed Draft Dodgers for Postponement — Court Delivered Verdict

13:53, 30 July 2026
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The verdict mentions 17 such individuals.
College Director in Chernihiv Employed Draft Dodgers for Postponement — Court Delivered Verdict
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The Novozavodskyi District Court of Chernihiv found the director of the separate structural unit "Professional College of Economics and Technology of the National University 'Chernihiv Polytechnic'" guilty of official forgery.

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Circumstances of the case

According to case materials No. 751/4895/26, the college director helped men of conscription age obtain postponement from mobilization by issuing fictitious documents.

The court established that the director employed a conscripted man as the head of a training workshop, although this was actually done to avoid the draft. In addition, he enrolled 17 men of conscription age in full-time education, who, according to the investigation, had no real intention of obtaining education.

The verdict states that these individuals used education only to obtain illegal postponement from mobilization.

During the trial, the director admitted his guilt and agreed with the established circumstances of the case. He stated that enrolling students in the contract form of education was aimed at improving the college’s material and technical base.

What the court decided

The court found him guilty under Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — official forgery.

The official was sentenced to a fine of 68 thousand hryvnias. He was also banned for one year from holding positions related to organizational, administrative, and economic functions. The verdict was delivered on July 17, 2026.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Pervomaiskyi City District Court of Mykolaiv region found a software engineer from Pervomaisk, Mykolaiv region, guilty of using forged documents about his wife’s disability to obtain postponement from mobilization. The man was fined 34 thousand hryvnias and ordered to transfer 50 thousand hryvnias to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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