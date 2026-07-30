Pensioners may fail video identification: what needs to be done in advance

A pensioner can make changes to their pension case through the personal account on the web portal of electronic services of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

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Pensioners who have replaced their passport need to update their personal data in the Pension Fund of Ukraine. Without this, it will be impossible to pass remote physical identification.

The Pension Fund explained that the pension is paid based on documents containing current and reliable information about the recipient. Therefore, after receiving a new passport, it is necessary to make changes to the Register of insured persons and the pension case.

This can be done remotely through the personal account on the web portal of electronic services of the Pension Fund. To do this, you need to select the section "Regarding pension provision", then "Making changes to the pension case" and submit an application for changing personal data in case of a change in full name or passport data. The document is signed with a qualified electronic signature.

After updating the information, ID card holders can pass physical identification remotely – using Diia.Signature or via videoconference.

The Pension Fund emphasized that if video identification is initially attempted without updating passport data, the procedure will fail. The reason is that the information in the Pension Fund system will not match the data of the new document that the pensioner presents during identification.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", pensioners can independently check whether they passed physical identification in 2026 using the online service "My Identification" on the web portal of electronic services of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

This service allows confirming the fact of identification and ensuring the continuation of pension payments in the next period.