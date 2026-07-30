Ukraine received another 3.47 billion euros and will receive over 8 billion euros more under the Ukraine Support Loan

The European Union has opened the way to allocate over 8 billion euros more to Ukraine under the Ukraine Support Loan.

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The Council of the European Union approved amendments to the Ukraine Plan, opening the way to attract an additional over 8 billion euros of funding in 2026 under the Ukraine Support Loan mechanism. This was reported by Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi.

According to him, the Ukraine Plan is the foundation of our reform agenda. It reflects Ukraine’s commitment to strengthening the rule of law, improving the quality of public administration, fighting corruption, and building a modern, resilient economy on the path to European Union membership.

“I sincerely thank the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Commissioner for Enlargement Maarten Koets, the European Commission, and all EU member states for their trust, support, and unwavering partnership,” he said.

He later added that Ukraine received another tranche of 3.47 billion euros from the EU under the Ukraine Support Loan.

“These funds will be directed towards strengthening defense and financing priority needs,” he said.

Also, Serhiy Koretskyi emphasized that in total, 45 billion euros are planned for Ukraine under this mechanism in 2026. As of today, 11.6 billion euros have been attracted: 3.2 billion for budgetary needs and 8.4 billion for defense.

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