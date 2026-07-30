Forgot to declare luxury cars, house, and debt: a deputy from Rivne region stood trial

The deputy was sentenced for inaccurate declaration.

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The Dubrovytsia District Court of Rivne region found the deputy of the Mylatka Village Council of Rivne region guilty of inaccurate declaration (part 1 of article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This was reported by the NACP.

The court sentenced him to a fine of 51 thousand UAH with deprivation of the right to hold positions defined by the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption" for one year. The verdict has come into legal force.

It was established that the deputy did not declare in the 2023 declaration his own and family members' (wife and son) assets worth over 2.4 million UAH, including:

an unfinished construction object – a residential house with a total area of 135.1 sq. m with adjacent outbuildings (bathhouse and garage) in Rivne region;

wife’s cars: BMW X5 (2002), Mercedes-Benz Vito 115 CDI (2010), and Land Rover Range Rover (2008);

his and his son’s corporate rights in one company;

his own tax debt.

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