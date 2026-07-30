Pensions, Social Benefits, and the Subsistence Minimum May Change: The Parliament is Preparing a Major Reform

The Verkhovna Rada discussed a major pension reform that involves changes to the pension system, social benefits, the subsistence minimum, and the launch of funded pensions.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

A working meeting was held at the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy and Veterans' Rights Protection with the leadership of the Ministry of Social Policy, Family, and Unity of Ukraine. The main topic of discussion was the ministry’s priorities for the near and medium-term future, as well as the coordination of further legislative activities between the parliamentary committee and the ministry.

During the meeting, participants thoroughly examined key issues of reforming the social protection system, pension provision, state social assistance, and improving legislation in the social sphere in accordance with modern challenges and European standards.

The Ministry presented its vision for implementing a comprehensive social policy aimed at increasing the level of social protection for citizens, modernizing the social security system, strengthening its financial stability and efficiency, as well as introducing modern mechanisms for providing social support.

Special attention during the meeting was given to completing the reform of the subsistence minimum. The Committee emphasized that currently a significant number of laws remain tied to this indicator, which negatively affects the balance of the budget system. Therefore, it is necessary to adopt appropriate legislative changes and conduct additional explanatory work among members of parliament regarding the need for such decisions.

Participants also discussed the issue of pension reform. In particular, they addressed the urgent need to launch the funded component of the pension system, transform the solidarity model, improve mechanisms for calculating and indexing pensions, as well as reform special pension provision and professional pension programs.

The issue of so-called special pensions was also raised. The Committee stressed that legislation must ensure uniform approaches to determining the retirement age depending on insurance experience and guarantee adherence to the rule of law.

A separate part of the discussion was devoted to pension provision for military personnel. Meeting participants noted the need to create a fair model that simultaneously preserves the personnel potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and eliminates inequality in pension provision between mobilized combatants and career military personnel.

Attention was also drawn to the large number of court disputes related to pension provision. In particular, these concern cases about the cancellation of the upper limit of pension payments and compensation payments for previous periods. The Committee emphasized that funds from the compulsory state social insurance system should primarily be directed to providing decent pensions to citizens with long insurance experience who have conscientiously paid the unified social contribution.

Another important issue was ensuring the rights of persons with disabilities. Participants stressed the need for the prompt consideration of the draft law on reasonable accommodation for such citizens. According to them, there is currently a gap between the procedures for establishing disability, providing social support, and employment of persons with disabilities that needs to be eliminated.

Significant attention was also paid to the development of a modern social support system. In particular, prospects for implementing the law on basic social assistance, if adopted, were discussed, as well as the formation of a new targeted social insurance model.

A separate direction was legislative work in the field of social policy. Representatives of the parliamentary committee and the Ministry analyzed the status of legislative initiatives under consideration by the Verkhovna Rada and identified priorities for further cooperation.

Among the key draft laws discussed were the initiative on pension provision for prosecution employees (registration No. 12278), draft law No. 13466 aimed at creating prerequisites for increasing the subsistence minimum, draft law No. 14191 on expanding state support for families with persons with disabilities, as well as draft law No. 15094 "On Basic Social Assistance," currently being prepared for the second reading.

During the meeting, the parties also agreed on further interaction regarding the preparation of systemic legislative changes necessary for implementing a comprehensive social policy reform. This concerns improving social protection mechanisms for the population, ensuring adequate financial support for the introduction of new social guarantees, and increasing the efficiency of the state social support system.

Following the meeting, participants confirmed their readiness for further systematic cooperation to update social legislation, implement key reforms in the social sphere, raise the level of social protection for citizens, and ensure the effective functioning of the state social support system.

Participants emphasized that constructive dialogue between parliament and the relevant ministry should become the basis for developing joint approaches to implementing reforms in social policy and population protection.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.