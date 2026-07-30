Salary of 22 thousand hryvnias: The High Anti-Corruption Court announced a vacant position

The High Anti-Corruption Court is looking for a communications department specialist.

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The High Anti-Corruption Court announced that there is a vacant position for a leading specialist in the communications department.

“If you know how to work with information, are interested in judicial journalism, and want to contribute to ensuring the transparency of the High Anti-Corruption Court’s activities, this vacancy could be the next step in your professional career,” the court emphasized.

Main areas of work:

- covering the court’s activities and high-profile anti-corruption cases;

- preparing informational materials for the official resources of the High Anti-Corruption Court;

- creating visual content;

- providing broadcasts of court sessions on YouTube;

- participating in the implementation of the court’s communication projects.

The High Anti-Corruption Court offers:

- a salary of 22,449 UAH (allowances and bonuses according to the legislation);

- opportunities for professional development and training;

- annual paid leave of at least 30 calendar days with monetary assistance;

- medical care in the institutions of the State Administration of Affairs.

“Applications are accepted until July 31, 2026, inclusive. Send your resume to: [email protected],” the court added.

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