The HQCJ will consider the issue of seconding judges to two courts

A judge who intends to be seconded to another court must submit their documents to the Commission.

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The High Qualification Commission of Judges announced that it has scheduled the issue of submitting a proposal for secondment (temporary transfer) to exercise justice to the Commercial Court of Mykolaiv Region for 2 judges.

The consideration will take place on August 19, 2026, at 10:00 at the premises of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine (Kyiv, General Shapoval Street, 9).

Additionally, the Commission will consider the issue of secondment (temporary transfer) to exercise justice to the Zmiiv District Court of Kharkiv Region for 1 judge.

The consideration will take place on August 26, 2026, at 10:00.

A judge who intends to be seconded to another court of the same level and specialization must submit their consent to the Commission in the prescribed form, attaching their documents.

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