President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed former Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev as Deputy Head of the President's Office, where he will be responsible for the economic direction, coordination of work with the government and international partners, as well as preparing the post-war recovery plan for Ukraine.

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President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree appointing Oleksiy Sobolev as Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine.

According to the head of state, he will focus on the economic direction and interact with Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi, Minister of Economy Oleksandr Kravchenko, government representatives, as well as regional and local authorities.

The President emphasized that during the war, one of the key tasks remains supporting economic activity, Ukrainian entrepreneurs, preserving existing and creating new jobs.

A separate area of work for the new Deputy Head of the President’s Office will be coordinating interaction with international partners regarding the development and practical implementation of the post-war recovery plan for Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, by the end of the war, the country must be fully ready to transition to normal civilian economic life, while maintaining the potential of the defense industry and creating conditions for entrepreneurship development and the realization of the professional potential of Ukrainians.

The President also expressed hope for close cooperation between the government teams, the President’s Office, regional authorities, business, the academic community, and civil society to accomplish these tasks.

It is noted that Oleksiy Sobolev previously headed the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine from July 17, 2025, to July 2026.

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