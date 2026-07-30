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Migration Crisis Intensifies in Spanish Ceuta: Over 1,500 Migrants Arrived in Two Weeks

18:10, 30 July 2026
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The authorities of Spanish Ceuta reported a sharp escalation of the migration situation: over 1,500 migrants arrived at the enclave in two weeks, and temporary accommodation centers are already operating at the limit of their capacity.
Migration Crisis Intensifies in Spanish Ceuta: Over 1,500 Migrants Arrived in Two Weeks
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The Spanish enclave of Ceuta, located in North Africa and bordering Morocco, is facing a new wave of irregular migration. Over the past two weeks, more than 1,500 migrants from Morocco, Algeria, and countries south of the Sahara have arrived in the city. Most of them reached Spanish territory by swimming, according to the Mayor-President of Ceuta, Juan Vivas.

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He stated that in just two weeks, the number of unaccompanied minor migrants increased from 180 to 570. Consequently, specialized accommodation facilities for them are severely overcrowded, with occupancy exceeding design capacity by sixteen times. Local authorities have already opened two additional reception centres.

Juan Vivas also criticised the recent decision by the Spanish Supreme Court regarding the application of the Foreigners Law, which has complicated the procedure for returning unaccompanied minor irregular migrants to their countries of origin.

He warned that if the current flow of migrants does not decrease, the situation could mirror the events of May 2021. At that time, following a deterioration in diplomatic relations between Spain and Morocco, approximately 10,000 people irregularly entered Ceuta.

According to Euronews, the Spanish Civil Guard reports that Moroccan security forces have recently been more active in detaining migrants within their own territory in an attempt to curb the flow.

Despite these efforts, the city’s migration infrastructure is already unable to cope with the burden. According to the police, approximately 400 people are awaiting a place in the Temporary Migrant Accommodation Centre (CETI), which is designed for 512 people and is already at full capacity.

 

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