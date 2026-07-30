Sanctioned Russian hotel magnate Yuriy Vasin notified of suspicion of financing Russia's armed aggression

The investigation states that Yuriy Vasin directed the income of Ukrainian companies to the development of Russian business cooperating with the military-industrial complex.

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Russian businessman Yuriy Vasin, who is under Ukrainian sanctions and connected to the hotel business in Ukraine, has been notified in absentia of suspicion of financing actions aimed at supporting Russia’s armed aggression. According to the investigation, for years he directed the income of Ukrainian companies to the development of business in Russia, which cooperated with the military-industrial complex of the aggressor country.

As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, prosecutors of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor’s Office have notified in absentia the Russian businessman connected with Ukrainian companies in the hotel business sector.

One of these companies manages a group that includes 17 hotel complexes in various regions of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the businessman directed the income obtained from the activities of Ukrainian-controlled enterprises to the development of his own companies in Russia. Some of these enterprises cooperated with Russian authorities, military-industrial complex enterprises, and state militarized structures.

According to law enforcement, from 2014 to 2025, the suspect effectively managed a number of Russian enterprises: appointing managers, determining directions of activity, selecting contractors, and making decisions regarding participation in government procurements.

In particular, one of the companies under his control supplied computer equipment to an enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex that develops weapon systems for the naval fleet.

Additionally, the company provided software to the apparatus of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation and fulfilled government contracts for the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia, including within the framework of the state defense order in 2023.

According to the investigation materials, units of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia were involved in maintaining the occupation regime in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, illegal detention of Ukrainians, and other actions in the interests of the aggressor state.

According to the investigation, after the start of the full-scale invasion, companies co-owned by the suspect continued to pay taxes to the Russian budget.

From 2022 to 2024, they transferred over 362 million rubles, which at the exchange rates on the respective dates amounts to more than 160 million hryvnias.

It is also noted that on May 12, 2023, by decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, enacted by the President’s decree, personal sanctions were applied to the businessman.

The suspect is charged with financing actions aimed at changing the borders and state border of Ukraine, committed repeatedly and for mercenary motives.

During searches in Ukrainian offices of companies connected to him, law enforcement seized computer equipment, financial documentation, and other materials of evidentiary value.

A motion has already been submitted to the court to seize hotel complexes worth over 100 million hryvnias, as well as other movable and immovable property, to transfer it to the management of ARMA and for further confiscation in favor of the state.

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