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Veterans Can Get Auto Insurance for Free: How to Apply for Compensation Through "Diia"

17:13, 30 July 2026
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For a veteran, obtaining auto insurance does not require additional expenses.
Veterans Can Get Auto Insurance for Free: How to Apply for Compensation Through "Diia"
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Veterans in Ukraine can take advantage of a government program that compensates the cost of the mandatory civil liability insurance policy for vehicle owners (auto insurance). The service can be arranged online through the "Diia" app. 

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The Kyiv Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support notes that the compensation mechanism provides that half of the policy cost is covered by the state, and the other 50% is provided by the insurance company as a discount. Thus, for a veteran, obtaining auto insurance does not require additional expenses.

The program is available to adult veterans who have a combatant certificate or persons with disabilities resulting from the war in the "Diia" app.

To receive compensation, the following conditions must be met:

  • have a verified taxpayer registration number (RNOKPP);
  • conclude an auto insurance contract using the veteran discount;
  • not use the vehicle for commercial purposes;
  • drive a vehicle with an engine capacity up to 2500 cm³ or an electric vehicle with an electric motor power up to 100 kW.

To apply for compensation, you need to:

  1. Open the "Diia" app.
  2. Go to the "Veteran PRO" section.
  3. Select the "Auto Insurance Compensation" service.
  4. Choose or create a Diia.Card.
  5. Wait for the application review result.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", a new type of state aid will be introduced for veterans. Members of parliament propose to supplement the system of benefits for persons with disabilities due to the war with the right to partial compensation for a purchased car.  Instead of waiting for years in queues for a "free" car, the state offers cash for independent purchase. Registered draft laws No. 15433 and No. 15434 introduce a mechanism for partial compensation of vehicle costs.

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