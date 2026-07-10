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50,000 UAH monthly — The Government expanded payments for those released from Russian captivity

16:51, 10 July 2026
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Payments will be available to military personnel who require inpatient treatment for more than 30 days due to illness, injury, concussion, or disability.
50,000 UAH monthly — The Government expanded payments for those released from Russian captivity
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The Cabinet of Ministers has expanded the opportunity to receive monthly payments of 50,000 UAH for people who, after being released from Russian captivity, require a long-term inpatient treatment.

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As reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yuliia Svyrydenko, the payment will be available to Ukrainians who were held in Russian captivity and belong to the following categories:

  • military personnel,
  • police officers,
  • civil protection service representatives who were held in Russian captivity.

This concerns defenders who, due to illness, injury, concussion, or disability, require inpatient treatment for more than 30 days.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the additional monetary support system for military personnel has undergone one of the most extensive updates since the full-scale war began. From now on, the amount of the reward will depend not only on participation in combat operations but also on the specific conditions of task execution, location, risk level, and achieved results.

For certain categories of military personnel, new monthly payments, daily rewards for assault actions, bonuses for capturing prisoners, and confirmed enemy destruction are provided, along with a clear procedure for documentary confirmation of the right to each of them.

At the same time, the basic monetary allowance for the military remains unchanged, and the maximum amount of combat payments is now limited by separate rules.

The amount of new combat payments is defined by Cabinet Resolution No. 768. The mechanism for their accrual is established by the Ministry of Defense Order No. 232 dated June 29, which amended the Procedure for Payment of Monetary Allowances (Ministry of Defense Order No. 260 dated 07.06.2018).

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