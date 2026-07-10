To officially introduce a new profession, the need for it must be proven: how the labor market is changing

For the emergence of new professional qualifications, confirmation of employer demand will be required, and professional standards will be checked for similarity with existing ones.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The government has comprehensively reviewed the rules for the functioning of the National Qualifications System. In particular, the procedure for developing and revising professional standards has been updated, the procedures for maintaining the Unified Qualifications Register have been changed, and the rules for awarding professional qualifications by higher education institutions have been clarified.

Among the key innovations are new requirements for developers of professional standards, checking them for similarity with existing documents, integration of international and European classifiers, and expansion of the information contained in the state register.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution No. 894 "On Amendments to Certain Resolutions of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Regarding the Improvement of the Functioning of the National Qualifications System."

The document introduces changes to several government resolutions regulating the development of professional standards, awarding of professional qualifications, and maintenance of the Unified Qualifications Register — the Classifier of Professions.

Existing professional standards will remain valid until new ones are approved

The resolution provides a transitional mechanism for already approved professional standards.

Professional standards developed under the old structure will not lose their validity after the resolution comes into force. They will remain in effect until new professional standards are approved. At the same time, all further changes to them will be made according to the updated structure.

The fate of draft professional standards that were already submitted for public discussion before the resolution came into force is separately defined. Such drafts will complete the procedure of review, approval, and inclusion in the Unified Qualifications Register according to the rules that were in effect before the new changes were adopted.

The procedure for developing professional standards has been changed

The government has significantly revised the procedure for creating professional standards.

From now on, the decision to develop them will be formalized as an application submitted to the National Qualifications Agency electronically using a qualified or enhanced electronic signature.

It is established that a professional standard will be developed exclusively for a separate full professional qualification. If such a professional qualification is not yet present in the Unified Qualifications Register — the Classifier of Professions, the developer must additionally provide:

justification for the need to create a new professional qualification;

confirmation from employers regarding the demand for it in the national or regional labor market.

An exception is made only for sectoral councils for the development of professional standards.

The National Qualifications Agency will review new applications

The document details the powers of the National Qualifications Agency.

Within 10 working days after receiving an application for a new professional qualification, the agency must:

check the correctness of the document preparation;

ensure the absence of a similar professional standard or already registered application;

review the justification for the need for the new qualification;

verify the presence of confirmation from employers about the demand for the relevant profession.

If the documents meet the requirements, the application is registered, assigned a number, and the information is published on the agency's official web resource.

At the same time, the agency will refuse registration if:

the application is prepared in violation of the requirements;

a similar professional standard already exists or an application has been registered for it;

necessary justifications or employer confirmations are missing.

The applicant will be notified of the refusal with reasons within 10 working days.

Information about the development of standards will be published on the agency's web resource

One of the conceptual changes is the transfer of most informational procedures from the Register to the official web resource of the National Qualifications Agency.

It is there that the following will now be published:

information about registered applications;

changes to them;

extensions of development deadlines;

cancellations of applications;

other information accompanying the process of preparing professional standards.

It is also established that, at the developer's request, the preparation period for a draft professional standard may be extended, but not more than six calendar months. If the draft is not submitted within the specified period, the developer will not be able to resubmit an application for the same professional qualification and corresponding ISCO code for one year.

Professional standards will be checked for similarity

For the first time, a mechanism for checking professional standards for content similarity is introduced.

After receiving an approved professional standard, the National Qualifications Agency will conduct a technical review of its content within 12 working days (if technically possible).

If it is found that the "Description of labor functions" section matches another professional standard by more than 40%, the agency will refuse to register such a standard and return it to the developer for rework and repetition of the entire procedure.

The issue of professional standards containing restricted access information is separately regulated. In such cases, only their details with the appropriate mark will be entered into the Register, and access to the document itself will be provided according to legislation on restricted access information. The professional standard will come into force from the day it is entered into the Register.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.