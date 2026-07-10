Civil aviation can be restored in 3-5 months: the main condition named in the Rada

The Rada stated that the launch of air communication is possible after creating security conditions.

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Civil aviation in Ukraine can be restored within 3–5 months if the necessary level of security is ensured. This was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Transport and Infrastructure, Volodymyr Kreidenko.

According to him, funds have already been allocated in the state budget to support the operation of Ukrainian airports, as well as to finance the personnel servicing aviation infrastructure facilities.

The launch is possible after creating safe conditions

Volodymyr Kreidenko noted that the key condition for resuming flights is the preparation of effective security measures.

He said that if an appropriate team is formed, security conditions are prepared, and a mechanism for protecting airports is developed, civil aviation can be launched within three to five months.

"If there is a team and security conditions are prepared, and a way is developed to ensure the safety of these airports specifically, then within 3-5 months we can do this, launch civil aviation, and people will be able to use our domestic airlines when traveling abroad," the parliamentarian said.

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