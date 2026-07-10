The Order of Europe may become a new state award: the bill is recommended for the second reading

Ukraine may introduce a new state award — the Order of Europe, as the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada has recommended the parliament to adopt the corresponding bill in the second reading and in full.

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The Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Building, Local Governance, Regional Development, and Urban Planning reviewed amendments to bill No. 15359, which proposes changes to the Law of Ukraine "On State Awards of Ukraine."

Recall that the Verkhovna Rada adopted the document in the first reading on July 1, 2026.

The updated version of the bill provides for the introduction of a new state award — the Order of Europe. It is proposed to award Ukrainian citizens, foreigners, and stateless persons for outstanding merits in supporting Ukraine's European integration course, significant contributions to strengthening the resilience of the state and the security of Europe, as well as for the development of international cooperation, the establishment of democracy, peace, good neighborliness, and friendly relations among peoples.

Following the review of all submitted amendments, the Committee recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt bill No. 15359 in the second reading and in full.

Earlier, "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" reported that the parliament supported bill No. 15359 in the first reading, which proposes to supplement the list of state awards of Ukraine with a new distinction — the Order of Europe. The initiative was supported by 274 people's deputies. The order is planned to be awarded to Ukrainians, foreigners, and stateless persons for special merits in promoting Ukraine's European course, strengthening its resilience and security, as well as for contributions to the development of international partnership, democracy, and peace.

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