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Caring for a Sick Adult: Is It Possible to Get Paid Sick Leave

16:33, 10 July 2026
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Insured persons have the right to assistance.
Caring for a Sick Adult: Is It Possible to Get Paid Sick Leave
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Insured persons in Ukraine can receive temporary disability benefits when caring for a sick adult family member.

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As explained by the Main Department of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in Donetsk region, temporary disability benefits for caring for a sick family member (except for caring for a sick child under 14 years old) are provided to the insured person from the first day of incapacity, but for no more than three calendar days.

And, according to Article 15 of the Law of Ukraine dated September 23, 1999 No. 1105-XIV "On Compulsory State Social Insurance", in exceptional cases, taking into account the severity of the family member's illness and household circumstances, the sick leave period may be extended, but not more than up to seven calendar days.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", in Ukraine, payment for the first five days of temporary disability due to general illness is made at the employer's expense, and starting from the sixth day, the financing of payments is the responsibility of the Pension Fund of Ukraine. At the same time, a certain procedure must be followed to receive the funds.

According to Article 17 of the Law "On Compulsory State Social Insurance", the amount of payments for the period of temporary disability depends on the employee's insurance record.

According to the rules, the employer pays for the first five days of illness out of their own funds. If the period of incapacity lasts longer, starting from the sixth day, payments are financed by the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

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