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International Airport in Florida Officially Named After Donald Trump

12:22, 10 July 2026
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Palm Beach International Airport became the first airport in U.S. history named after a sitting president.
International Airport in Florida Officially Named After Donald Trump
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Palm Beach International Airport in Florida has officially received a new name — President Donald Trump International Airport. This makes it the first airport in United States history named after a sitting president. This was reported by CNBC.

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The decision to rename was made after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the corresponding order in March.

The name change will take place gradually

The airport press service stated that updates to signage, branding, and passenger information materials will be carried out progressively.

In addition to the new name, the airport will also change its location identifier — from PBI to DJT. The International Air Transport Association code change is scheduled for August 18.

Major U.S. airlines, including United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, have already started using the new DJT code on booking pages. Meanwhile, passengers can still search for flights using the old PBI code.

The renaming cost $5.5 million

According to the airport administration, the name change cost 5.5 million dollars.

Donald Trump himself welcomed the renaming decision, stating that the airport will become "one of the greatest and most spectacular in the world."

Trump's name appears on new government facilities and programs

As CNBC notes, after Donald Trump's second presidential term began, his name has also been given to or is planned to be given to several government projects and initiatives. In particular, it is used for a new class of U.S. Navy warships, a visa program for wealthy foreigners, a government prescription drug website, and federal savings accounts for children.

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