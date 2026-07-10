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Head of the RTC in Vinnytsia Region Suspected of Data Forgery in the "Oberig" System

21:27, 10 July 2026
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Since April 2026, the official has been changing the status of conscripts who were wanted.
Head of the RTC in Vinnytsia Region Suspected of Data Forgery in the "Oberig" System
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Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have notified the head of the Mohyliv-Podilskyi District Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre in Vinnytsia region that he is suspected of illegally altering information in the state information system "Oberig" to artificially inflate mobilisation figures.

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According to the SBI, ensuring legality during mobilisation is one of the agency's priority areas of work.

The investigation found that since April 2026, the official unjustifiably changed the status of conscripts who were wanted. In the "Oberig" system, they were recorded as mobilised and serving in the military, although there were no legal grounds for entering such information.

Currently, law enforcement officers have identified nearly 50 men who were fictitiously assigned to various military units across Ukraine in this way.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. SBI employees are checking whether the official's actions were related to receiving unlawful benefits and are also establishing the possible involvement of officials from military units to which fictitious data about allegedly mobilised citizens were entered.

The head of the RTC and SS has been notified of suspicion under Part 1 and Part 3 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — unauthorised alteration of information processed in automated systems, committed repeatedly.

He has been suspended from his position during the pre-trial investigation.

The article's sanction provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to six years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

As previously reported by Judicial-Legal Newspaper, a serviceman of the district territorial recruitment and social support centre was notified of suspicion within the programme to expose violations during military registration and mobilisation "The Reverse Side of RTC and MMC".

 

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