In Alaska, a bear visited a supermarket: took a peach, made a “cruise,” and calmly left – photo and video

The animal calmly strolled through the shopping center, visited the grocery section, and returned to the forest without any complications.

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In Alaska, a young black bear entered a shopping centre at the joint Elmendorf-Richardson base in Anchorage, ate a peach, and relieved itself on the floor before leaving the building. The unusual incident, which happened on Sunday morning, was captured on video, reports the New York Post.

The bear entered the store through automatic doors

According to a spokesperson for the JBER military base, the animal entered the commissary shopping centre around 9:00 AM.

The video shows a young black bear passing through the automatic doors and calmly exploring the premises. It later took a peach from the grocery store and ate it.

Employees hid from the uninvited guest

Corey Godbout, an employee of the barbershop on the base, said he was waiting for his first client when he heard a colleague scream.

"My colleague, who was cutting hair in front of me, shouted: 'Bear!'" he recalls.

According to Godbout, when he looked up, the bear was already entering the barbershop. The employees hid in the break room and locked the door behind them.

After a few minutes, they emerged and saw the animal heading to the grocery store, where it took a peach. According to Godbout, several people tried to scare the bear to make it leave the premises.

Before leaving, the bear returned to the barbershop

After that, the bear headed back toward the barbershop. The employees managed to return to the store and lock the doors.

"Then we watched him from the window, and that's when he decided, you know, to use the restroom in the hallway," Godbout said.

The animal then left the building.

The bear was returned to the forest

According to the JBER spokesperson, wildlife law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and safely directed the bear to the river, and from there to the forest.

JBER wildlife program manager Colette Brandt said the bear accidentally activated the automatic doors, so its appearance in the shopping centre was not intentional.

She also noted that after installing bear-resistant trash containers on the military base, the number of similar calls has decreased. At the same time, over the past year, seven bears have been euthanised on the JBER base for public safety reasons.

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