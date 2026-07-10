New 2000 Hryvnia Banknote: What It Looks Like and When It Will Be Circulated

Starting on 4 September, a new 2,000 hryvnia banknote, featuring the portrait of Vasyl Stus, will be put into circulation.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The National Bank of Ukraine has announced an expansion of the hryvnia denomination range with the introduction of a new 2,000 hryvnia banknote into cash circulation.

According to Andriy Pyshnyi, head of the NBU, the new banknote will enter circulation on 4 September 2026.

He stated that the introduction of this new denomination is linked to economic changes, including rising incomes, prices, and the volume of cash in circulation.

"The banknote series of the national currency for central banks of any country is not static. The economy changes. Incomes, prices, the volume of cash in circulation, as well as the behaviour of the population change. And the banknote series of the national currency must correspond to these changes," Andriy Pyshnyi noted.

He added that while economic prerequisites in 2019 led to the introduction of the 1,000 hryvnia banknote, the need for a 2,000 hryvnia banknote has now arisen for 2026.

What the new banknote will look like

The new banknote honours Vasyl Stus, a Ukrainian poet of the Sixtiers movement, translator, publicist, prose writer, thinker, literary scholar, literary critic, human rights defender, Soviet political prisoner, and member of the Ukrainian Helsinki Group. He was one of the most active representatives of the Ukrainian dissident movement and a fighter for Ukraine's independence in the 20th century, a laureate of the Taras Shevchenko State Prize (posthumously, 1991), and a Hero of Ukraine (posthumously, 2005).

The front side of the new banknote features a portrait of Vasyl Stus, while the reverse side depicts the building of the Philology Faculty of Donetsk National University, where he studied.

Vasyl Stus became a symbol of the unbreakable Ukrainian spirit and personal responsibility towards the state and future generations.

The banknote also includes a line from a poem by Stus, written during his imprisonment:

"And the candle flickers with the dawn that our great-grandchild will call day."

The quote is written in a font inspired by the graphics of Heorhiy Narbut, the creator of the Ukrainian state style of 1917–1919 and author of the first hryvnias and steps of the Ukrainian People's Republic era.

In terms of design, the new banknote continues the style of the modified hryvnia banknotes from 2014–2019. However, it differs in size and colour from other denominations.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBER, WhatsApp, Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.