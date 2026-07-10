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Employment of Foreigners in 2026: Employers Warned about Important 90-Day Deadline

20:44, 10 July 2026
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Employment of foreigners in Ukraine in 2026 requires employers to comply with clear legislative requirements. Violating the 90-day deadline for submitting the employment contract may lead to the cancellation of the work permit.
Employment of Foreigners in 2026: Employers Warned about Important 90-Day Deadline
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Employment of foreign nationals in Ukraine remains possible even during martial law, but employers must comply with a number of legislative requirements. In addition to obtaining a permit to employ a foreign national, it is crucial to complete all necessary formalities promptly, as any violation may lead to the cancellation of the permit and other legal consequences. Specialists from the State Labour Service have outlined the key rules to follow in 2026.

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The Inspection Activity Department in the Kirovohrad region clarified the actions an employer must take after obtaining a permit to employ a foreign national and highlighted specific areas requiring attention under current legislation.

90 days to comply with the law

Obtaining a permit to employ a foreign national does not complete the registration procedure. According to Article 42-7 of the Law of Ukraine "On Employment of the Population," the employer is obliged to conclude an employment contract with the foreign worker and submit a certified copy to the regional employment centre.

The law allows no more than 90 calendar days from the date of issuance or extension of the permit to fulfil these requirements.

Currently, a copy of the employment contract can be submitted in several ways. Besides personal submission or mailing, documents may be submitted electronically through the "Electronic Employer's Cabinet" service or other legally defined channels of electronic communication, which significantly simplifies the procedure.

What happens if the contract is not submitted?

If the employer fails to provide a copy of the employment contract within the established 90-day period, the regional employment centre is obliged to decide to cancel the permit. This decision is made within seven working days after the violation is detected.

Cancellation of the permit entails a number of legal consequences. Firstly, the employment relationship with the foreign worker is terminated based on paragraph 2 of part one of Article 36 of the Labour Code of Ukraine. Subsequently, the State Migration Service authorities annul the temporary residence permit, and the foreign national must leave the territory of Ukraine.

Rules Regarding Salary and Safety in 2026

Current legislation also introduces a number of significant changes concerning the employment conditions for foreign nationals.

Specifically, the requirement for mandatory payment of a salary to foreign workers, set at five or ten minimum wages, has been abolished. Remuneration is now determined on general grounds: it cannot be lower than the state-established minimum wage but must align with the worker's qualifications and the enterprise's staffing schedule.

Concurrently, during martial law, additional security restrictions are in place. For citizens of aggressor states or countries that may pose a threat to Ukraine's national security, the procedure for obtaining a work permit necessitates mandatory approval from the Security Service of Ukraine.

 

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