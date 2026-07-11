How Heat Affects Electricity Bills: Simple Ways to Save in Summer

High air temperatures cause air conditioners and refrigerators to work harder, which can increase electricity bills, but some of the costs can be reduced.

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Summer heat traditionally leads to increased electricity consumption. Due to high temperatures, Ukrainians use air conditioners, fans, refrigerators, and other household appliances more frequently, which operate under greater load during this period. As a result, even with unchanged rates, the amounts on bills can be significantly higher than in spring or autumn.

The biggest impact on consumption volume is from the air conditioner. At the same time, there are simple ways to reduce electricity costs without giving up a comfortable temperature at home.

Why electricity bills rise during heat waves

An air conditioner is one of the most energy-intensive household appliances. Depending on the model, room size, and operating mode, it can consume from 0.5 to 2 kWh. If the device runs for several hours daily, monthly electricity consumption increases significantly.

At the same time, the refrigerator also works more intensively. Due to the high room temperature, the compressor turns on more often to maintain the necessary cold. Additional load is created by freezers, fans, washing machines, and boilers, as people wash clothes and take showers more often in summer.

Moreover, using the oven or iron additionally heats the room, causing the air conditioner to work longer. Even televisions, computers, and other electronics left in standby mode continue to consume electricity, which also affects overall consumption.

How to use the air conditioner more economically

There is no need to completely give up the air conditioner during heat waves. Instead, it should be used rationally.

The optimal temperature is considered to be 24–26°C. Excessive cooling not only increases electricity consumption but also puts unnecessary strain on the body. It is equally important to regularly clean the filters, as a dirty air conditioner works less efficiently and consumes more electricity.

It is also advisable to close windows while the air conditioner is running and use thick curtains or blinds during the day. This helps reduce room heating by sunlight. Additionally, airing the home early in the morning or late in the evening when the air temperature is lower helps keep it cool. During the hottest hours of the day, windows are better kept closed. If possible, installing sun-protective film on windows and using a fan together with the air conditioner for even distribution of cool air is recommended.

The refrigerator can also increase costs

In summer heat, the refrigerator works almost continuously, so any mistakes in its operation immediately affect the bills.

It is not recommended to frequently open the door or place hot dishes inside. Also, the refrigerator should not be placed near the stove or in direct sunlight, as this forces the compressor to work harder.

Another way to reduce costs is to replace incandescent bulbs with LED ones. LED bulbs consume 7–10 times less electricity, hardly heat up, and last much longer. During hot periods, this not only saves electricity but also reduces additional heating of the room.

When is it better to use household appliances

It is advisable to use washing machines, ovens, irons, and other powerful electrical appliances in the morning or evening hours when the air temperature is lower. This prevents overheating the room and reduces the need for additional cooling.

If a dual-zone meter is installed in the home, some energy-intensive tasks should be shifted to nighttime when lower electricity rates apply. This primarily concerns the operation of washing and dishwashers, water heating by boilers, or charging electric vehicles or home battery systems.

It is also important not to forget about so-called hidden electricity consumption. If televisions, chargers, computers, gaming consoles, or other equipment are not used for a long time, it is advisable to completely disconnect them from the network or use power strips with an off switch.

Is it really possible to save

Experts emphasize that even small changes in daily habits can noticeably reduce electricity consumption.

The greatest effect can be achieved if:

the air conditioner temperature is maintained at 24–26°C and its filters are regularly cleaned;

the home is protected from overheating by the sun, LED bulbs are used, and devices are turned off from standby mode;

energy-intensive appliances are used during cooler times of the day or at night if a dual-zone meter is installed.

These measures are especially relevant during prolonged heat waves when the load on the country's energy system increases, and every kilowatt-hour saved helps not only reduce the bill amount but also contributes to more stable operation of the power grids.

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