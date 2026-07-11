Pension for 20 years of insurance experience: when it can be applied for and how much will be paid

In 2026, Ukrainians who have only 20 years of insurance experience can apply for an old-age pension only after 65 years of age, unless they accumulate more experience by that time.

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Having 20 years of insurance experience does not grant the right to retire at 60. According to the current pension legislation of Ukraine, in 2026 people with such experience will be able to apply for an old-age pension only after reaching 65 years, unless they accumulate more years of insurance experience by that time.

Every year, the requirements for the minimum insurance experience gradually increase. That is why it is not enough to reach retirement age — it is also necessary to meet the legal requirements regarding the length of insurance experience.

If a person has from 23 years of experience, they gain the right to a pension after reaching 63 years. Those who have accumulated from 15 to 23 years of insurance experience can apply for a pension only after 65 years.

If a person currently has only 20 years of insurance experience, they can continue to work officially and accumulate the necessary experience or use the mechanism of voluntary participation in the compulsory state pension insurance system and pay insurance contributions independently. This allows increasing the insurance experience and, with the required number of years, gaining the right to a pension earlier.

It is also worth noting separately that in Ukraine the pension amount is calculated individually. The Pension Fund takes into account not only the length of insurance experience but also the salary from which the unified social contribution was paid during the working activity. Accordingly, two people with the same 20 years of experience may receive different pension payments.

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