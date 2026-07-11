  1. In Ukraine

Is it possible to receive both an old-age pension and a disability pension at the same time – explanation

21:49, 11 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
If a person is entitled to several types of pensions at the same time, only one is assigned — at their choice.
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Pension Fund explained how many pensions a person can receive if they are simultaneously entitled to different types of pension payments.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The Pension Fund of Ukraine reminded that according to Article 10 of the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance," a citizen who is simultaneously entitled to different types of pensions is assigned only one of them — at their own choice.

This concerns, in particular, the following types of pensions:

  • old-age;
  • disability;
  • in connection with the loss of a breadwinner.

The Pension Fund also noted that a person entitled to a lifelong pension is assigned only one type of lifelong pension — also at their choice.

Thus, even if the legislation grants the right to several types of pensions simultaneously, the simultaneous assignment of several pensions is not provided — the person independently chooses the type of pension provision that is most beneficial for them.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Currency trap for Ukrainians abroad: why the NBU limits of 2022 became a problem in 2026

NBU currency limits for remote workers: taxes in Ukraine, expenses in foreign currency.

The First Supreme Court Decisions on OnlyFans: Why a "Letter from the UK" Is Not Enough for Multi-Million Tax Fines by the State Tax Service

The Supreme Court distinguished tax information from proof of income receipt, placing the burden of confirming actual transactions on the tax authorities.

Territorial Recruitment Center Will Have to Correct Errors in Oberih and Reserve+: A Review of July Court Cases

From automatic registration of incapacitated persons to multi-thousand fines without proper notification: the judicial system continues to correct distortions in mobilization legislation.

Can an Apartment Be Taken Away or Accounts Frozen: Key Questions About Debts During Martial Law

Under what conditions a debtor risks losing an apartment, which accounts can be frozen, and what guarantees apply during martial law.

After a conflict with a neighbor in the Viber chat, a serviceman went to court: how the Supreme Court assessed emotional statements in the neighbors' chat

200 thousand hryvnias for messages in the neighbors' Viber chat: the Supreme Court dismissed the serviceman's lawsuit.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]