Is it possible to receive both an old-age pension and a disability pension at the same time – explanation

If a person is entitled to several types of pensions at the same time, only one is assigned — at their choice.

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The Pension Fund explained how many pensions a person can receive if they are simultaneously entitled to different types of pension payments.

The Pension Fund of Ukraine reminded that according to Article 10 of the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance," a citizen who is simultaneously entitled to different types of pensions is assigned only one of them — at their own choice.

This concerns, in particular, the following types of pensions:

old-age;

disability;

in connection with the loss of a breadwinner.

The Pension Fund also noted that a person entitled to a lifelong pension is assigned only one type of lifelong pension — also at their choice.

Thus, even if the legislation grants the right to several types of pensions simultaneously, the simultaneous assignment of several pensions is not provided — the person independently chooses the type of pension provision that is most beneficial for them.

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