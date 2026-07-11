When You Do Not Need to Replace the Passport-Booklet: What Owners of Old Documents Need to Know

The State Migration Service emphasized that the legislation does not set an expiration date for the passports of Ukrainian citizens issued in 1994.

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The Migration Service of the Dnipropetrovsk region explained that Ukrainian legislation does not specify an expiration date for the passports of Ukrainian citizens issued in 1994. If the passport-booklet is not damaged and contains up-to-date information, it remains a valid document, and exchanging it for an ID card is optional.

When an ID card is issued

According to current legislation, an ID card is issued in the following cases:

after reaching 14 years of age;

in case of loss or theft of the passport;

after the expiration of the ID card's validity period;

in case of changes to the information in the passport-booklet;

if an error is found in the document;

if the passport becomes unsuitable for further use;

when replacing the 1994 passport if the owner did not insert a new photo within one month after turning 25 or 45 years old, taking into account the specifics of martial law in Ukraine.

Where to apply

The Migration Service noted that to obtain an ID card, you can contact any subdivision of the State Migration Service in the Dnipropetrovsk region regardless of the place of registration.

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