Fines Even in Your Own Apartment: For Which Violations Residents of The Building May Pay up to 3400 Hryvnias

The common property of an apartment building's residents includes elevators, entrances, vestibules, corridors, stairwells, technical rooms, engineering networks, and the adjacent territory.

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Apartment owners have the right to independently redecorate their homes and carry out repairs, but not all works and actions are permitted by law. Residents may face fines for violating the rules governing the use of common property, failing to maintain silence, or breaching fire safety requirements.

As stated in the Civil Code of Ukraine, the owner of a dwelling can change the interior decoration of the apartment without additional approvals. This includes re-wallpapering, painting walls, tiling, and changing floor or ceiling coverings.

However, during redecoration, it is essential to ensure that the changes do not affect load-bearing walls or common building structures. Common property includes concrete slabs, water supply risers, and sewage and heating systems.

Certain restrictions apply to the heating system. Residents are prohibited from independently moving or dismantling radiators, or installing equipment of a different capacity without an approved project.

Fines for personal belongings in corridors

The common property of residents in an apartment building includes lifts, entrances, vestibules, corridors, stairwells, technical rooms, engineering networks, and the adjacent territory.

Therefore, leaving personal belongings in common areas is prohibited. Cabinets, old furniture, bicycles, and other items in corridors or vestibules may create fire safety hazards.

For such violations, citizens face fines ranging from 1700 to 3400 hryvnias. For officials and individual entrepreneurs, the fine ranges from 3400 to 5100 hryvnias.

Fines for smoking in entrances

Smoking is prohibited in the entrances, lifts, vestibules, stairwells, and other common areas of apartment buildings.

Violations may result in a warning or a fine ranging from 51 to 170 hryvnias.

If tobacco smoke from a balcony or window regularly enters neighbours' apartments and interferes with their use of the property, they may demand that such nuisances be eliminated.

Fines for noise and repairs at prohibited times

Quiet hours rules apply in residential buildings. Loud music, singing, shouting, and other sources of noise are prohibited from 10:00 PM to 8:00 AM.

Additional restrictions apply to repair work. On weekdays, noisy repairs are not permitted from 9:00 PM to 8:00 AM. On holidays and non-working days, noisy work is prohibited throughout the day without the consent of residents in adjacent apartments.

Before commencing repairs, the owner or tenant of the property must notify neighbours.

As previously reported by the "Judicial-Legal Newspaper", noise from repair work, loud music, or noisy gatherings at neighbours' properties can significantly disturb peaceful rest at home. If such violations occur at night or on weekends and holidays, the responsible persons may face administrative liability.

The permissible noise level depends on the time of day, day of the week, and territorial features. For residential buildings, the average permissible noise level ranges from 30 to 45 decibels.