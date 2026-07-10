Facebook and Instagram May Cause "Addiction" – European Commission Found Violations in Meta

Meta may face a fine of up to 6% of its global turnover – the EU has raised claims against Facebook and Instagram.

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The European Commission has reached a preliminary conclusion that Meta has breached the Digital Services Act (DSA). This is due to the design of Facebook and Instagram, which the Commission believes may foster addictive behaviours in users. The announcement was made by the European Commission.

The investigation focuses on platform features such as infinite feed scrolling, automatic content playback, push notifications, and highly personalised recommendation systems.

European Commission Highlights Deficiencies in Risk Assessment

The Commission's preliminary findings indicate that Meta failed to conduct a proper risk assessment concerning the impact of its service design on the physical and mental well-being of users, particularly minors and vulnerable adults.

Specifically, Meta did not adequately consider the effects of elements like personalised recommendations, autoplay videos, and infinite scrolling, which continuously present users with new content. The Commission observes that these features stimulate a desire for continuous viewing, can put the brain into "autopilot mode," and may contribute to the development of unhealthy habits and compulsive service use.

The European Commission also noted that Meta did not account for existing data on prolonged nighttime use of Facebook and Instagram by minors, nor the impact of optimising certain content formats, such as videos and Stories, on excessive platform usage.

User Protection Measures Deemed Inadequate

According to the Commission, Meta's current measures to mitigate these risks are not sufficiently effective.

Specifically, screen time control tools on Instagram and Facebook, including those automatically activated for teenagers, can be easily bypassed, and their use does not guarantee a significant reduction in time spent on the applications.

Furthermore, the European Commission believes that parental control tools are only effective if parents or guardians possess adequate technical proficiency and are willing to dedicate time to setting them up, which diminishes the efficacy of this mechanism.

Additionally, in the Commission's assessment, recommendations and links to mental health resources located in a separate "safety centre" section do not provide sufficient risk reduction pertaining to the platform's design.

Proposed Changes for Meta

At this stage of the investigation, the European Commission believes that Meta must redesign Facebook and Instagram.

Possible measures include disabling autoplay and infinite scrolling by default, introducing effective breaks to control screen time, and altering recommendation systems to be less focused on maximising user engagement.

The Commission emphasised that these findings are preliminary and do not determine the final outcome of the investigation.

Meta May Provide Explanations

Meta now has the right to review the case materials and submit written objections to the European Commission's preliminary findings. Consultations with the European Digital Services Board will also take place in parallel.

If, after the review, the Commission confirms its position, it may decide that the company does not comply with the Digital Services Act (DSA) requirements. In that case, Meta may face a fine of up to 6% of its total global annual turnover, depending on the nature, severity, repetition, and duration of the violation.

The Investigation Has Been Ongoing Since 2024

The official investigation into Meta's compliance with the DSA was launched by the European Commission on 16 May 2024.

The preliminary findings are based on an analysis of Meta's risk assessment reports, internal documents and data, responses to numerous Commission inquiries, results of extensive scientific research, and consultations with experts, including specialists in behavioural addiction.

A separate investigation into age verification mechanisms for users under 13 years old is ongoing, with preliminary findings published on 29 April 2026. The Commission is also continuing to examine the "rabbit hole" effect, which may arise from Facebook and Instagram recommendation systems exploiting the vulnerability and inexperience of minor users.

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