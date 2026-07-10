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100 Thousand Hryvnias for Those Released From Captivity: Who is Entitled to One-Time and Annual Payments

21:04, 10 July 2026
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Those released from Russian captivity, and family members of captives, are entitled to one-time and annual financial assistance from the state.
100 Thousand Hryvnias for Those Released From Captivity: Who is Entitled to One-Time and Annual Payments
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Ukrainians who have survived Russian captivity, as well as the families of those still held captive, receive social, legal, and financial support from the state. The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy and Veterans' Rights Protection has outlined the payments available to those released from captivity and to the family members of captives.

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One-time assistance following release from captivity

Upon official confirmation of captivity, released military personnel and civilians are eligible for a one-time financial assistance payment of 100,000 hryvnias.

Applications for this payment can be submitted online via the official website of the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.

Annual Financial Assistance

In addition to the one-time payment, legislation provides for annual state assistance of 100,000 hryvnias. This is paid once a year for each year the person was or remains in captivity.

The right to such payment is granted to:

  • those released from captivity — for each year spent in places of detention, except for the years for which the corresponding assistance was already received by a family member;

  • family members of persons who continue to be in captivity at the time of application.

Assistance in Case of Death or Demise of a Person Who Was in Captivity

The state also provides one-time financial assistance of 100,000 hryvnias in the event of the death or demise of a person who was in Russian captivity.

The payment is made if the person:

  • died or passed away directly during captivity;

  • died within one year after release due to injury, concussion, disability, illness, or other consequences related to captivity.

Earlier, the "Judicial-Legal Newspaper" wrote about the stages Ukrainian defenders go through after release from captivity and the medical, psychological, social, and legal assistance they receive.

 

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