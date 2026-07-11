Pensions May Be Suspended in 2026: Who It Concerns and What to Do

The Pension Fund may suspend or completely stop pension payments for various reasons, including failure to pass identification, issues with the bank account, or non-compliance with legal requirements.

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Pension payments may be stopped not only due to document errors or changes in life circumstances. Often, the cause is a missed mandatory procedure, an inactive bank account, or other grounds defined by law.

In which cases can pensions be suspended

According to Article 49 of the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance," decisions to terminate or suspend payments can be made by the Pension Fund authorities or the court.

The most common grounds are:

failure to receive the pension through a bank or post office for six months;

failure to undergo mandatory physical identification, which is especially relevant for internally displaced persons;

return of funds by the bank or problems with the account or bank card;

discovery of false or incorrect information in the documents on the basis of which the pension was assigned;

a personal statement by the pensioner about temporary suspension of payments;

death of the pensioner or acquisition of the status of a missing person.

When it is necessary to confirm the right to a pension

For certain categories of pensioners, the right to payments must be periodically confirmed.

Pension for long service. If a person is re-employed in a position that entitles them to such a pension, payments are suspended for the entire period of employment. Resumption is possible after dismissal.

Disability pension. If a person does not undergo a repeated medical assessment within the specified period, payments are suspended from the beginning of the next month. The pension may also be reviewed or canceled in case of a change in disability group or loss of the corresponding status.

During martial law, for certain categories of citizens, the legislation provides for the possibility of automatic extension of payments in case of missed reassessment for valid reasons. At the same time, the Pension Fund recommends not waiting for payments to be suspended but to clarify one’s status in advance.

Pension due to loss of a breadwinner. Payments are suspended after completion of full-time education (but no later than reaching 23 years of age) or after employment of the person who cared for the children of the deceased breadwinner.

Features for internally displaced persons

For IDPs, the most common reasons for pension suspension remain failure to undergo physical identification and no movement of funds in the account for more than six months. In addition, problems may arise due to outdated personal data in state registers. The status can be checked through the "My Identification" service on the Pension Fund’s web portal.

What pensioners living abroad need to know

If a person temporarily resides outside Ukraine, to maintain pension payments it is necessary to undergo identification at least once every six months.

This can be done:

remotely via the Pension Fund web portal using "Diia.Signature" or video verification;

by mail, obtaining a document confirming the pensioner is alive from a Ukrainian diplomatic institution and sending it to the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

In case of moving abroad for permanent residence, pension payments in Ukraine are suspended. Before departure, the pensioner has the right to arrange pension payments six months in advance.

At the same time, for certain countries with which Ukraine has concluded international agreements in the field of pension provision, special rules apply. In such cases, pension payments are provided by the country of residence.

Does the Pension Fund notify about suspension of payments

If the decision to suspend the pension is made due to detected violations in documents or by the decision of the relevant commission, the Pension Fund must notify the pensioner in writing within five working days.

However, in the case of automatic suspension of payments, for example due to failure to pass identification or expiration of the bank card, no warning is sent. In most cases, a person learns about the problem only when funds do not arrive in the account.

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