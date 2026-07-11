Failed the driving license exam: when retaking is allowed

Candidates for drivers who did not pass the theoretical or practical exam to obtain a driving license can retake the test only after the established waiting period.

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Not all candidates succeed in passing the driving license exams on their first attempt. In such cases, the question arises as to when one can re-register to take the theoretical or practical exam again.

10 calendar days – mandatory break between attempts

If a candidate fails the theoretical or practical exam, they can retake the test no earlier than 10 calendar days later. Registration opens on the 11th day after the start of the countdown.

The day the exam took place is not counted towards the waiting period. The countdown begins the next calendar day after taking the exam.

For example, if the exam took place on July 1 and the result was negative, the countdown starts on July 2. In this case, the tenth day falls on July 11, and registration for the retake will be possible on July 12.

This procedure applies equally to both theoretical and practical exams at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers.

What the legislation provides

The procedure for retaking exams is defined by the Instruction on the procedure for conducting exams to obtain the right to drive vehicles and issuing driving licenses, approved by the order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine No. 515.

These changes establish that if the theoretical or practical exam is failed, the next exam is scheduled no earlier than 10 calendar days later. The countdown starts from the day following the exam.

How to register for a retake

After an unsuccessful exam attempt, a candidate can choose a convenient way to register:

through the E-registration system on the website of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs;

through the "E-registration" mobile app;

through a self-service terminal directly at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center (subject to available slots on the current day).

Online registration opens 21 days in advance, so after the legally established waiting period, one can immediately choose an available date and time for the exam. At the same time, it should be noted that the system will automatically prevent registration before the specified period, reminds the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Why exactly 10 days are set

This waiting period is introduced so that the candidate has enough time to prepare for the retake. During this time, one can review the Traffic Rules, analyze mistakes made, and, if necessary, attend additional practical lessons.

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